St Mary's stay perfect to book place in Connacht Gold SFC Final after dramatic penalty shoot - GALLERY

There was a dramatic end to Saturday's first Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Semi-Final as St Mary's Kiltoghert beat Fenagh St Caillins 5-4 on penalties and Observer photographer Willie Donnellan captured some great images of a dramatic shootout ... see who you can spot!
Lucy Kennedy with Marcus O Rourke, Kieran's Gala, Carrick-on-Shannon, Deirdre Kennedy, K&K, and Emma O'Rourke
