GAA Guide: Here's all the club fixtures live on TV this weekend (November 12 & 13)
Here are the GAA club fixtures live on television this weekend.
Munster senior club football championship
Nemo Rangers (Cork) v Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary), 7.15pm – RTÉ2
Connacht senior club football championship
Maigh Cuilinn (Galway) v Westport (Mayo), 1.30pm – TG4
Ulster senior club football championship
Glen (Derry) v Errigal Ciarán (Tyrone), 3.30pm – TG4
