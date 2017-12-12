McCartin steadied Leitrim's finances says Chairman Terence

As the Leitrim GAA County Board showed a surplus of over €100,000 for 2017, Chairman Terence Boyle paid a special tribute to Treasurer Martin McCartin in his address to delegates, describing the Drumreilly clubman as a "breath of fresh air".

McCartin took on the roll of Treasurer after the 2016 Convention failed to find a successor to Brian Gordon and Terence admitted that the finances were not in a good position when the new Treasurer was appointed in January.

In his address, Terence recalled "As always finance is the major burden on the county as with all our clubs. This time last year at convention we were left with the position of treasurer vacant as Brian Gordon was stepping down which was a concern for us going forward.

"These concerns were short lived and as the say good things come to those who wait. Martin came into the role in January and I have to say he has been a breath of fresh air to the county. He has been a gentleman to deal with and has approached his duties in a very professional manner.

"As you can see his first set of accounts to convention is testament to his hard work and dedication. In fairness to Martin, we were not in a good place starting off as there were a lot of outstanding debts from the previous year."

Terence also paid tribute to the Leitrim Senior team management under Brendan Guckian for their help in minimising costs as the cost of County team administration went from €382,045 in 2016 to €298,629 over the past 12 months - "We have to be very careful in regards to spending and I have to thank the players and management of our senior team in this regard who worked with us to maximise our resources to the best effect.

"A major help this year was the employment of Brian Blake as administrator who helped in all aspects of finance and administrator to senior teams and the Annaduff training centre. We took on a new financial package from Croke Park this year and this presented us with an even further challenge as this was totally new. Going forward this system will be very beneficial to us as it can give very detailed breakdown of income and expenditure."

However, Terence also warned that costs would have to be constantly monitored in the future - “Even though we are showing a a decent surplus for the year unfortunately this doesn’t mean we have a surplus in the bank as we cleared the outstanding debts so the challenges continue and with New York on the cards for this year this will be a further burden on finances.

“Our supporters club continues to be the backbone of our finances. As always we rely on the generosity of all our sponsors at all the different levels and I want to thank you all for your continued support.”

