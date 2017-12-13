Boyle vows to stamp out "rot" of abuse of referees

Leitrim GAA could soon find themselves cancelling games unless new referees are found and the widespread abuse of officials is “stamped out” according to Leitrim GAA County Board Chairman Terence Boyle.

Speaking at Monday’s Leitrim GAA County Board Convention, Terence pulled no punches in his address to delegates and admitted that the County Board have not been as strong as they could have been in dealing with instances of abuse of referees.

“We are constantly looking for new referees but how can we encourage anyone to take up refereeing when they see the abuse our referees have to endure week in week out, it is a thankless job and regardless what they do they are wrong in someone’s eyes.

“We all have a role in promoting referees the first major step is to show our referees a little respect, we can definitely take an example from other codes.

“Some of the behaviour I have witnessed this year against referees is an absolute disgrace and clubs should be ashamed of the behaviour of their supporters.

“We, in the County Board, are not without blame for not dealing with these indiscretions but I can assure you that having reviewed the year this type of behaviour towards referees will not be tolerated going forward.

“We will be hitting the offending clubs where it hurts as our clubs are responsible for their supporters. If this rot isn’t stamped out, we will have no one to ref our games.”

And Terence warned that unless referees are found, games will not be played due to the unavailability of officials - “We desperately need more referees to come on board and we have increasing number of clubs with no referees. This situation cannot continue and it won’t be long before games will be cancelled due to no referee been available.”

