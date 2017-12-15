A lot done but Terence promises there is more to come for Leitrim GAA

There was an old political slogan “A lot done, a lot more to do” and it seems to be the theme adopted by Leitrim GAA County Board Chairman Terence Boyle.

Addressing delegates at Monday's County Board Convention in the Bush Hotel, Terence opened his comprehensive remarks by saying “Looking back on the year, it has been a very successful year on the GAA front with Connacht and All-Ireland titles coming to the county and Leitrim been represented in Croke Park.

“Well done to all involved while progress was made there is a lot of work to be done and we must keep striving to raise the bar for Leitrim GAA.”

That theme of looking forward and setting sights on further improvements to the County football teams, finances, hurling, the club game and refereeing are to found throughout Terence's report as he firmly sets his sights on the future.

County football

2017 was a challenging year on the county scene and was a huge learning curve for all involved. We had a very young senior team this year one of the youngest collective on the country with some of the lads just out of minor, this was a huge step for these lads but I am confident that their experiences this year will stand them in good stead in the years ahead.

We had great expectations for our U21 team this year but unfortunately it wasn’t to be. The championship game against Galway was a crazy game we had a nightmare first half where nothing went right. Then they came out in the second half and almost pulled off a miracle escape but unfortunately their efforts fell short.

We can take great pride and encouragement from their second half performance and they showed what this team is capable of and I am confident this group have a bright future with Leitrim.

Indeed a lot of these lads were part of the victorious Leitrim junior team who won a Connacht title earlier this year. This was a huge achievement for the lads having to do it the hard way by beating the top two teams of Mayo and Galway, this gave us an All-Ireland semi final date with the mighty Kerry.

Having lost most of this team to the senior team in the time lapse between Connacht final and the semi final it didn’t bode well for us in Limerick but I must say that the team did themselves and the county proud with their performance on the day and with a small bit of luck it could have been so different.

It goes to show we have a lot of talented players in the county and augurs well for the future and indeed a lot of these lads are now bidding for places in the senior team in 2018.

As we look forward to the impending season which is just round the corner, I am very optimistic and confident that we now have the panel and structures to make progress and want to wish the players and management the best of luck in 2018.

Hurling

Hurling may be the secondary sport in the county but 2017 has been a year to remember for everyone involved in the promotion of hurling in Leitrim winning an All-Ireland title at U16 and our senior team been defeated in the final of the Lory Meagher in Croke Park.

This was a very special day for all in Leitrim GAA especially the dedicated followers of the hurlers. It was great to be part of the day to see a Leitrim team running out onto Croke Park.

With the exploits of our underage the future for hurling is positive. On the club scene there is a lot of challenges ahead and we all have a part to play in the promotion of hurling and must do everything to support any player who wishes to play both codes.

Club Football

We had a very good year on the club front with a new championship structure which went down very well.

Full credit must go to Mohill who gave a great account of themselves and the county in the Connacht club against one of the powerhouses of Connacht football but just fell short it just goes to show our clubs are now putting in a great effort and can compete with the best.

This year we had a new championship structure which seemed to go down very well and gave our club players more games in the championship and going into the last round all but two clubs were still in the hunt for the quarter final places .

As we move forward our club football is improving with a lot of our clubs making steady progress but we are not without challenges with a few clubs struggling and we must do all in our power to keep our clubs alive and players playing and possibly amalgamations at adult level may not be far away.

There is huge problems in getting the fixtures completed with consideration for club and county players and there are a couple of motions on the clar to try to solve this issue . I would urge all delegates to give these motions serious consideration

Underage Coaching

2017 has been a landmark year for Leitrim GAA as we embarked on a new under age structure and following the feedback from the review forum which was mostly positive it looks like we have a formula that we can work with there are a few minor issues with fixtures and U11 but these can be ironed out.

We will continue to engage with all to ensure we keep improving. Thanks to all our clubs for embracing our new structures. I believe the future of all our clubs is looking after our young players and we in Leitrim GAA are committed to helping out our clubs in this regard.

We are constantly try to improve our lot and have made a application for a further GDA to work with our clubs and I am confident that this will be achieved in 2018.

Scor agus Culture

Leitrim has a very proud tradition of Scor participation and Scòr success and this year we claimed another all Ireland title when Glencar Manor were victorious in figure dancing. It was great to be in Belfast to witness the great excitement of Leitrim and Manor claim an All-Ireland medal. Well done to all involved.

I want to thank all in our clubs who promote the cultural side of the GAA and maybe there are people in our clubs that are not blessed with football or hurling skills and could be blessed with singing dancing or music skills and could become part of your club I would encourage all clubs to participate this year and wish all the best in 2018 and maybe we could bring another all Ireland to the county.

Centre of Excellence

On the development front we are making progress with trying to get our training facility completed, be that at a slow pace. We are conscious of the financial implications to further burden the county with another loan to complete the centre but we are making progress in other regards.

The gym is now completed and up and running and as you can see the car park has finally be cleared and is nearing completion.

Officers

We have a few changes in positions on the management this year and I want to thank all for their continued dedication to Leitrim. There was one disappointing aspect to this as we had five vacant positions this year and no new blood was forthcoming from the clubs even though Stephen is new to our executive, he has served Leitrim at the highest level before and I want to welcome him back on board.

