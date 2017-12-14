New President Andy Redican makes stirring address

New incoming Presidents of the County Board usually say a few words at the start of Convention, relating what an honour it is for them to take on the role, writes John Connolly.

But not Andy Redican who launched an impassioned plea for support for young people’s mental health and a rousing advocacy of Leitrim GAA.

The long serving Drumkeerin clubman and former teacher in Lough Allen College opened with a stirring call to arms for Leitrim - “We may be a small county but we in Leitrim are big in heart, in pride and activity and I do not think there is another county can live up to the work ethic in our county.

“It is easy to be proactive when you are in a bigger and more successful county but we in Leitrim never flinch.

“And we are not without success as our Hurlers and County Junior team have shown while Mohill have shown us there is hope for the future with their display against Castlebar.”

But Andy called on Leitrim clubs to do more to combat stress and mental health issues for the county’s young people - “Clubs in Leitrim are doing phenomenal work but can we do more to prevent the awful dilemma facing families and the mental health crisis facing young people.

“Leitrim County Board is to be lauded for their participation and helping run the Mental Health seminar earlier but more and more young people are showing signs of stress in a society that increasingly looks for success and self-image.

“The GAA Club is the heart-beat of every community and we should be more vigilant and remember that success on the field is not the only thing.

“Technology has created a monster and we, parents and children, need to put down the machines and talk together more often.”

Concluding his remarks, Andy said “I want to pay tribute to Gerry Mahon who I am succeeding, he has given a long and distinguished service to Leitrim GAA.

“I want to thank the Leitrim County Board for choosing me, it is most humbling to be chosen for this role in such a great GAA county.”