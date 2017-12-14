Tiernan wins only contest as Ladies get recognition

A quiet night on the election front at the Leitrim GAA County Board Convention saw Cloone’s Enda Tiernan see off Ballinamore’s Sean O’Suilleabhain for the post of Central Council delegate.

In an intriguing contest between two outgoing officers, Tiernan announced to delegates in The Bush Hotel that he was not going forward as Connacht Council delegate prior to the vote and the Cloone man prevailed.

Thanking delegates, Enda said “I am happy and honoured to accept this position and I want to commiserate with Sean O’Suilleabhain. We have worked together on the County Executive and I have always found him to be a level-headed and experienced voice and I hope he continues to be a strong voice in Sean O’Heslin’s and in Leitrim.

“In accepting this post, I am very conscious of those who have held this post before me, among them my own neighbour, Leo McAlinden, held the post for 25 years.”

Congratulating Enda, Sean O’Sullivan said “I wish Enda the best of luck, we worked very well together on the County Executive and I know he was a very active representative on the Connacht Council and I am sure he will do the same at Ard Comhairle level.”

In terms of motions, only five came before delegates with four getting an almost unanimous seal of approval and one withdrawn. Aughnasheelin’s plea for the Connacht Council to circulate Match Organisation regulations to participating clubs and, if none are in existence, to draw up some sailed through.

Explaining the rationale behind the motions, Maura Mulvey spoke of how the decision to move Aughnasheelin’s Connacht Intermediate Club game from Markievicz Park to the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence and how it came about, pointing out the absence of spectator facilities on a very bad day weather wise.

Jim Meehan told the meeting that he is a member of the Connacht CCC and that decision was not made by the committee but rather in the office while Declan Bohan pointed out that the Intermediate club competition was just as important to the clubs involved as the Senior grade and no Senior game would have been moved, the decision showing total disregard for the clubs involved.

Aughawillan’s call to grant two delegates from the Leitrim Ladies Board the right to attend the men’s County Board meetings with speaking rights received widespread support with Jerome Quinn stressing that it would allow the Ladies Board to express opinions on issues pertinent to them.

However, it was pointed out that they could not pass a motion that they appoint two men's delegates to the Leitrim Ladies Board as they cannot direct the Ladies Board to do so as they were a separate body.

St. Mary's motion that the GAA not allow exclusive TV coverage for any games to any subscription channel after the current contract expires, that all future proposed GAA match coverage be made available free to air was also passed easily.

Explaining the motion, Sean McGoldrick said that the motion was not looking for Sky not to be involved but rather that the games be shown free to air on Sky Ireland television.