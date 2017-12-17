Hall of Fame Award for St. Mary's Tom Guckian

Long serving St. Mary's Kiltoghert official Tom Guckian is the recipient of the Jim Lynch Hall of Fame Award in the 2017 Leitrim County Board Awards.

Long known for his work in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, Tom Guckian is a long serving official with both his club and county and will receive his Award at the Awards night on Saturday, February 4.

St. Mary's made it a double when Tom's neighbour Micheal McWeeney was named as County Player of the Year while Mohill's Caillin Canning won the prestigious Senior Club Player of the Year Award with Barry McWeeney of Aughnasheelin winning the Intermediate award.

The full list of award winners is as follows:

Jim Lynch Hall of Fame: Tom Guckian (St. Mary's Kiltoghert)

County Player of the Year: Micheal McWeeney (St. Mary's Kiltoghert)

Senior Club Player of the Year: Caillin Canning (Mohill)

Intermediate Club Player of the Year: Barry McWeeney (Aughnasheelin

Junior Club Player of the Year:Donal Feely (Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's)

Senior Referee of the Year: Brendan Sammon Aughnasheelin

Minor Player of the Year: Shaun Chandler (Leitrim Gaels)

U17 Player of the Year: Ciaran Cullen (Aughnasheelin)

U16 Player of the Year: Paul Keaney (St. Mary's Kiltoghert)

Coiste na nOg Referee of the Year: Michael McGirl (Drumreilly)

Club Grounds of the Year: Bornacoola

County Hurler of the Year: James Glancy (Carrick-on-Shannon)

Club Hurler of the Year: Kevin Clerkin (Cluainin)

Junior Club Hurler of the Year: James McNabola (Carrick-on-Shannon)

Senior Handballer of the Year: Leo Logan (Drumshanbo)

Juvenile Handballer of the Year: Evan Foley (Drumshanbo)