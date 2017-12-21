No change to Leagues but review to examine player derogation

On a strange night for the club game in Leitrim, delegates at the GAA County Board meeting last Wednesday voted to do away with one competition, approved proposals to re-examine player exemptions but blocked reform of the structure of League competitions.

As competition structures and formats are a matter for a County’s Competition Control Committee, delegates met for the second time in three days last Wednesday to decide the motions on competition structures with some interesting approaches taken to the further direction of the club game in the county.

As expected the formality of replacing the U21 Championship with a new U20 grade sailed through but the big motion to reduce all the League Divisions from 12 teams down to 10 didn’t find any favour with clubs and was defeated.

Ironically, the motion that two rounds of the Club Leagues be allowed take place without members of the Leitrim Senior Football panel received strong backing from almost all clubs, although County Champions Mohill are reportedly unhappy with the motion particularly with their incredibly large representation on the County Senior team.

Mohill fared a little better when the motion to see the Senior Finalists and semi-finalists into opposite groups for the Championship was successful which means that Mohill and Glencar/Manorhamilton cannot face each other while Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s and St. Mary’s Kiltoghert will also be draw in opposite groups.

The same applies in the Intermediate Championship with the difference that Annaduff will be seeded along with defeated finalists Leitrim Gaels as will semi-finalists Drumkeerin and Carrigallen for the 2018 Intermediate competition.

Aughawillan’s motion to revert the Senior and Intermediate Club Championship back to the old system of three groups of four teams found no favour with delegates as the new two group six team format proved popular in the past year.

The Shield competition, which had largely fallen out of favour, was voted out of existence but some of the more intriguing motions on the Clar came in the arena of the Grading of Players.

Ultimately, the wide-ranging motion that the CCC be given the brief to examine the derogation from Rule 6.14 was passed which meant that a number of motions on player eligibility were superseded.

Rule 6.14 states that all club players are eligible to compete in an Intermediate or Junior Club Championship unless they are graded Senior or Intermediate and, according to rule 6.17, have played at either grade in that year.

Leitrim’s derogation means that apart from the first 17 players who lined out in the Senior grade, everyone else is eligible to play Senior. Under the GAA’s rule, even 30 seconds as a blood sub means a player would be ruled out of playing at a lower level.

Unfortunately, as well meaning as the rule is towards helping clubs field more teams at a lower level, it has greatly strengthened the second teams of the county’s biggest clubs and also led to some crazy incidents were clearly injured players start a game and are immediately replaced, just to comply with club regulations.

The wording of the motion is interesting as it states “with a view to formulating a regulation that is more equitable towards the relative playing strength of clubs and their ability to field teams” perhaps suggesting that clubs are realising that incredibly strong second string teams are beating smaller first string outfits.

The CCC are to have any revised playing eligibility regulation formulated for approval at the March meeting of Coiste Chontae Liatroma which should generate plenty of debate.

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s motion to reduce the number of players ruled ineligible by the derogation from Rule 6.14 from 17 down to 15 was defeated but they did have success with a motion that Junior B Championship matches may be played at 13-a-side level if one or both teams only have 13 players.

The CCC motion for nomination of players for grading was also passed which means that the first 13 players for the League must be from the first 17 used in the previous year’s championship.

The full motion states “From 2018 forward clubs must nominate 13 players who are from among the First 17 used in the highest grade of championship football of the previous year to be its First 13 for League purposes only. If a club has three league teams, the remaining players from among this First Championship 17 of the previous year plus any additional players who played at any stage in its highest ranked team in the previous year’s championship shall be the first players listed on its Second League 13.

“The remaining players on the Second 13 to be players who were among the club’s Second Championship 17 in the previous year. All remaining club players only shall be eligible to play league football on the club’s third team. In the case of clubs having only a second team and that team eligible to play in ACL Division 4 and any Division 5 that may exist in 2018 and beyond, the club shall be required to nominate 11 players to be its First 11. These players shall be from among its First 17 in the previous year’s championship.

“Exceptions: Should a club have a player who hasn’t been graded in accordance with the above criteria on account of not having played before First 17 previous year’s championship being established, for whatever reason, then the club may make a case for that player’s grading at the higher level; Members of the current Leitrim Senior Football Panel must be named on the First 13, irrespective of their current championship status.”

Dromahair’s motion on the regrading of teams from 15-a-side to 13-a-side was also successful which means that clubs seeking to regrade to a lower level must now submit an official list of players to the CCC at least three weeks in advance of the competition’s start and no deviation from the will be allowed.