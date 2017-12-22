Mohill win Scor na nOg Club of the Year title

Mohill were crowned Club of the Year as three clubs picked up wins at the Leitrim Scor na nOg Finals last Sunday in Ballinamore Community Centre.

The finals, which were due to take place on December 10, was postponed due to icy weather conditions. While an inconvenience to clubs and participants during the busy festive season, it was a very enjoyable evening and the audience were entertained from start to finish with music, song & dance.

Adjudicators from Cavan and Mayo had the task of deciding the Leitrim finalists and had no easy tasks on the day as standard of competitors and efforts from the club left them with a lot of hard decisions to make. St Mary's Kathy Butler hosted the afternoons competition as Bean an Tí.

Clubs that took part, made huge efforts to enter most of the competitions in particular Mohill and St Mary’s with a phenomenal turnout of competitors.

It was great to see such a large crowd for the 2018 finals and to see many clubs making a comeback this year: Leitrim Gaels, Melvin Gaels, Dromahair & Sean O'Heslin's, fantastic to see new faces on the stage. Congratulations to all of the clubs that took part and help keep the tradition alive.

Mohill produced a novel Leiriu, it was lovely to have one back on Leitrim stage. A funny and comical piece that will hopefully see them do well in Connacht finals.

Aughnasheelin Set dancers also made a comeback, having last participated in the 2015/16 All-Ireland, they will be hoping to put their best foot forward in Connacht to make the All-Ireland final in Sligo in February.

Medals were presented to the all the Leitrim winners by Terence Boyle, Chairperson of Leitrim County Board.

The Cormac Mac Giolla Shield for Club na Bliana was won by Mohill club for their huge participation. The club managed to have double entries in each discipline with the exception of set dancing. The shield was presented by Ailbhe McGill to Mohill's Roisin Kennedy.

Thanks to all the clubs and mentors for giving of their time so selflessly to aid and encourage the young people of their clubs to take part this year. It is safe to say the future of our Irish heritage and culture is safe and well in these young hands.

The Leitrim County title winners are as follows:

Rince Foirne: St Mary’s

Amhranaíocht Aonair: Amelia Pajak Mohill

Ceol Uirlise: St Mary’s

Aithriseoireacht: Michael Connorton St Mary’s

Bailéad Ghrúpa: St Mary’s

Leiriu: Mohill

Set Dancing: Aughnasheelin

The winners proceed to the Connacht Finals in Claremorris on Sunday January 14, at 2.30pm. Wishing all of the clubs the very best of luck.