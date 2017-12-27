FEARS GROW FOR FUTURE OF LEITRIM LADIES FOOTBALL

After celebrating a year that saw All-Ireland success, Leitrim Ladies could incredibly be left without any gaelic football at any level in 2018 unless they can find a set of new officers for the County Board.

In an extraordinary development, Leitrim Ladies GFA have revealed that there is a very real possibility that there will be no Ladies Gaelic Football in the county next year at any level - county or club, adult or underage.

Newly appointed Chairperson Michelle Reynolds and PRO James Boyle face the prospect of calling curtains on the Ladies gaelic year before a ball is even kicked unless they fill the positions as a second EGM on Monday, January 8.

SEE THIS WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER FOR FULL STORY