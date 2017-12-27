Ladies Gaelic Football

FEARS GROW FOR FUTURE OF LEITRIM LADIES FOOTBALL

Lack of Officers may mean no Ladies football in Leitrim in 2018

John Connolly

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sports@leitrimobserver.ie

Seven up for Leitrim as Ladies book quarter-final place

There may be no Leitrim Ladies team in 2018 unless new officers are found. Photo by Willie Donnellan

After celebrating a year that saw All-Ireland success, Leitrim Ladies could incredibly be left without any gaelic football at any level in 2018 unless they can find a set of new officers for the County Board.

In an extraordinary development, Leitrim Ladies GFA have revealed that there is a very real possibility that there will be no Ladies Gaelic Football in the county next year at any level - county or club, adult or underage.

Newly appointed Chairperson Michelle Reynolds and PRO James Boyle face the prospect of calling curtains on the Ladies gaelic year before a ball is even kicked unless they fill the positions as a second EGM on Monday, January 8.

SEE THIS WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER FOR FULL STORY