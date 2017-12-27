Ladies Gaelic Football
FEARS GROW FOR FUTURE OF LEITRIM LADIES FOOTBALL
Lack of Officers may mean no Ladies football in Leitrim in 2018
There may be no Leitrim Ladies team in 2018 unless new officers are found. Photo by Willie Donnellan
After celebrating a year that saw All-Ireland success, Leitrim Ladies could incredibly be left without any gaelic football at any level in 2018 unless they can find a set of new officers for the County Board.
In an extraordinary development, Leitrim Ladies GFA have revealed that there is a very real possibility that there will be no Ladies Gaelic Football in the county next year at any level - county or club, adult or underage.
Newly appointed Chairperson Michelle Reynolds and PRO James Boyle face the prospect of calling curtains on the Ladies gaelic year before a ball is even kicked unless they fill the positions as a second EGM on Monday, January 8.
