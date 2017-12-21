Tough start for Leitrim in Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3

Leitrim Ladies face a tough start to the Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 campaign after the fixtures were released by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

Leitrim open with a January 28, visit to Kildare before they travel to Wexford a week later to take on the home side. Their first home game of the Lidl sponsored Division 3 will see them host Offaly on February 11.

Leitrim also have away trips to Meath (February 25) and Roscommon (March 24) with home games against Down (March 4) and Longford (April 1).

The full list of Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 games are as follows:

Sunday, January 28: Longford v Wexford; Roscommon v Offaly; Meath v Down; Kildare v Leitrim

Saturday February 3: Offaly v Kildare; Meath v Longford; Wexford v Leitrim

Sunday February 4: Down v Roscommon

Sunday February 11: Longford v Down; Leitrim v Offaly; Kildare v Wexford; Roscommon v Meath

Sunday February 25: Wexford v Roscommon; Down v Offaly; Kildare v Longford; Meath v Leitrim

Sunday March 4: Longford v Roscommon; Leitrim v Down; Offaly v Wexford; Meath v Kildare

Saturday March 24: Roscommon v Leitrim

Sunday March 25: Down v Kildare, Longford v Offaly; Wexford v Meath

Saturday March 31: Down v Wexford; Roscommon v Kildare

Sunday April 1: Leitrim v Longford; Offaly v Meath

Sunday April 15: Playoffs

April 21/22: Semi-Finals

May 5: Final