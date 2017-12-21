Ladies Gaelic Football
Tough start for Leitrim in Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3
Kiera Keegan & Michelle Heslin in action for Leitrim against Roscommon in last year's Lidl NFL. Photo by Willie Donnellan
Leitrim Ladies face a tough start to the Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 campaign after the fixtures were released by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association.
Leitrim open with a January 28, visit to Kildare before they travel to Wexford a week later to take on the home side. Their first home game of the Lidl sponsored Division 3 will see them host Offaly on February 11.
Leitrim also have away trips to Meath (February 25) and Roscommon (March 24) with home games against Down (March 4) and Longford (April 1).
The full list of Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 games are as follows:
Sunday, January 28: Longford v Wexford; Roscommon v Offaly; Meath v Down; Kildare v Leitrim
Saturday February 3: Offaly v Kildare; Meath v Longford; Wexford v Leitrim
Sunday February 4: Down v Roscommon
Sunday February 11: Longford v Down; Leitrim v Offaly; Kildare v Wexford; Roscommon v Meath
Sunday February 25: Wexford v Roscommon; Down v Offaly; Kildare v Longford; Meath v Leitrim
Sunday March 4: Longford v Roscommon; Leitrim v Down; Offaly v Wexford; Meath v Kildare
Saturday March 24: Roscommon v Leitrim
Sunday March 25: Down v Kildare, Longford v Offaly; Wexford v Meath
Saturday March 31: Down v Wexford; Roscommon v Kildare
Sunday April 1: Leitrim v Longford; Offaly v Meath
Sunday April 15: Playoffs
April 21/22: Semi-Finals
May 5: Final
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on