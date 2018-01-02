AUGHNASHEELIN'S TITLE

Barry McWeeney termed it a family affair while Martin McHugh said it brought him to tears but victory for Aughnasheelin in the Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship Final on October 8, brought a fitting conclusion to one of the best championships in years.

Think that is hyperbole? Then consider the teams that were rated as favourites during the campaign - 2016 defeated finalists Drumkeerin started off in pole position while Fenagh St. Caillin's started off the Group stages like a thunderbolt but both fell to Leitrim Gaels.

Cloone had the goal-scoring exploits of Darren Carberry driving them on but couldn't hold off a determined Drumkeerin while Mohill beat Kiltubrid and took Aughnasheelin to the brink of defeat, an injury time point sneaking the eventual winners through.

Carrigallen will look back too and wonder, having defeated Leitrim Gaels in the Group stages yet there was no doubting that Aughnasheelin and Leitrim Gaels were the two best teams left in the competition when they faced up to each other in the Final.

Leitrim Gaels started as slight favourites but borrowing an adage from Kerry about “Hammering the Hammer”, Aughnasheelin targeted the expected midfield superiority of the Gaels and hammered away, building up a five point lead early in the second half despite missing a penalty late in the first period.

But Leitrim Gaels fought back and slowly but surely, they narrowed the gap to just a point with less than three minutes to go and, to be honest, they looked the team that would push on and grab the title.

But Aughnasheelin's inner fortitude shone through under pressure as they forced a turnover on their own 21 yard line after Leitrim Gaels had won a throw-ball and an equalising score seemed certain - one such small margins are Championship titles won.

Man of the Match Conor Cullen delivered a superb display in the middle of the park with captain Barry McWeeney, Gavin Sammon and Paddy McManus stand-out stars for the winners while Aidan Flynn was the undoubted shining light for a Leitrim Gaels team who never truly got going.

Captain Barry McWeeney summed up what it meant to Aughnasheelin - “It is a real family effort, lads have really dug deep and I really meant every word I said out there, they are just an unbelievable group of lads. There is such a bond there the last six months, when work had to be done, every man done it.”

For Martin McHugh, a Connacht Championship winner with Leitrim in 1994, the victory was incredibly his first ever adult medal with his native Aughnasheelin - “I cried like a baby afterwards, I was never so delighted in all my life. At my age, what I went through to win a home county medal and not just for me, the amount of work that went in this year from the whole parish, particularly the last couple of weeks alone is phenomenal and is a credit to everyone.”

For Leitrim Gaels, there were regrets as manager Mal Guckian asked “There is a good future but how many days do you get an opportunity like this? As I said to the players, I don’t know when those opportunities come around, nobody does. Aughnasheelin did it on the day, we didn’t, that’s it. As a group of players we will be back and for everybody that has done everything over the years, I wish we were up on the podium with the Cup but we’re not.”