St. Joseph's end long wait

St. Joseph’s were finally back in heaven in September when they finally ended a five year wait for the Leitrim Ladies Senior Championship title.

But their wait didn’t end easily and it took a dramatic equalising point from County star Bronagh O’Rourke to send Leitrim Ladies showcase event to a replay where the Aughavas and Carrigallen combo finally got the better of a defiant Dromahair.

In a year where Leitrim Ladies Club football was full of recrimination and football over the transfer of Michelle and Emma Guckian to defending two-time champions Kiltubrid, the strength of Ladies football in the county was evidenced by the struggles both finalists had to get to the decider.

St. Joseph’s and Dromahair were actually drawn in the same group and the eventual champions needed to secure a win over the north Leitrim women after they drew their first game with League finalists Aughawillan.

The other group saw Kiltubrid and an emerging force in Glencar/Manorhamilton come through and the young north Leitrim women, most of them still eligible to play Minor football in 2018, actually had a chance to force their semi-final to a replay, St. Joseph’s just about winning 0-10 to 1-6.

Dromahair had what looked like a defining 2-18 to 2-8 win over two time Connacht finalists Kiltubrid, holding Leitrim star Aine Tighe scoreless and seemingly setting them on the road to regaining the title.

And it seemed that way in the drawn final as Dromahair led most of the way only to caught in injury time. Goals from Niamh McInerney and Roisin Fowley gave Dromahair what looked like a decisive 2-4 to 0-5 halftime lead but it was more the manner of their performance that suggested they weren’t going to get caught.

Certainly Dromahair looked in a good place but disaster struck when a long ball from Michelle Heslin evaded defenders, attackers and keeper to end up in the net, kickstarting St. Joseph’s fightback.

That was torturously slow and the fact that Dromahair only managed one point during the second half didn’t help their cause. Neither did a sin-binning for Leitrim star Roisin Fowley.

However, Dromahair looked set to reign once more but in the third minute of added time, St. Joseph’s Bronagh O’Rourke emerged the hero as she converted a free, having earlier missed a similar effort.

The replay, just six days later in Dromod, was just as tense and just as hard fought with just two points between the sides at the final whistle. The sin-binning of Anna Conlan, Dromahair's driving force, was a huge blow but injuries to Sinead Fowley and Emer Clancy ultimately proved just as damaging.

Like most replays, this wasn't a free-flowing encounter with 55 frees as both teams refused to back down.

Dromahair started better to go two up, St. Joseph's surged back and it was tit for tat for most of the game, St. Joseph's leading 0-7 to 0-6 at the break.

Both teams managed just two points during the second half but the match didn't lack for intensity. But St. Joseph's greater strength told the tale as they stormed to the title.

Heavy defeats for all three Leitrim teams in the Connacht Club campaigns suggest that Leitrim are still a long way behind other counties but the game is developing slowly but surely.

Raising the standard and hanging onto the legions of young ladies playing the game to a high standard requires hard work and innovative thinking. But the rewards, for club and county, are huge.