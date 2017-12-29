Lory Meagher Final & All-Ireland U16 win shows Leitrim hurling is on the up

If Leitrim football is the Cinderella of the GAA world, what does that make the County's hurlers? Yet it was the Green & Gold hurlers who made an impact nationally in 2017.

The inspirational run of the County Senior team to their first ever Lory Meagher Cup Final against Warwickshire last June, their first ever appearance in Croke Park, was backed up by the performance of the Leitrim U16 Hurlers in winning the All-Ireland C Championship.

To add poignancy to that triumph, which took place in the superb new Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence in Annaduff, was the fact that the trophy was named for former Leitrim hurler, Gortletteragh's own Stephen Dorrigan.

Considering the odds that hurling battles against even in Leitrim, the achievements are nothing short of miraculous but follows on excellent work being done in the Carrick-on-Shannon and Cluainin clubs, a rivalry that has raised standards within the county.

Yet without the work of the likes of Paddy O'Connor in promoting hurling in Ballinamore, would the Leitrim Senior team being able to call on the likes of the Earley brothers, Morgan Quinn and Kevin O'Connor, players that made a huge difference to Leitrim's strength and depth.

Leitrim face tough challenges to build on the success of 2017 - the new formats for next year's championships may see Leitrim compete at a higher standard while the reduction in the number of eligible outside players will hit the Green & Gold hard.

Yet looking at the talent coming through the ranks of underage teams in the county, where Carrick have been making an impact in the Roscommon League and Cluainin in Sligo, there is no doubt that there is a love of hurling there and an ability to gain some long sought after success at county level.

Those challenges are going to be tough but if Leitrim keeps producing quality hurlers, there is no doubt that the desire is there and the talent is there for Leitrim to make an impact in the years ahead.