What might have been - the tale of Leitrim's underage teams in 2017

It almost seems as if it is forgotten now but Leitrim did lift a Connacht title in 2017 when the County Junior side defied the odds to defeat both Galway and Mayo last May.

It was the high point of the year for Leitrim football as a much vaunted U21 team participated in a match that defies rational explanation, even to this day, while the County Minor and U17 teams both fell to disappointing defeats.

The common thread in those three defeats was an unusual degree of expectations around a Leitrim team going into Championship action and it seems that the fall was all the harder for the height of expectations they came from.

First up was a highly rated U21 team who featured ten members of the County Senior panel. An equally highly rated Galway team stood in the way but nobody could have expected a first half when the Tribesmen simply blew Leitrim apart, leading by an incredible 18 points at the halftime break in Tuam.

That Leitrim produced a stunning second half fightback that cut that mammoth lead back to just four points by the final whistle only served to reinforce the deep disappointment in the performance.

The Tribesmen would go on to defeat an all conquering Kerry in the semi-final before falling to Dublin in the last ever U21 Final. But failing to perform unfortunately afflicted this U21 team before when they were Minor and it left them and the fans feeling unfulfilled by it all.

The Minor and U17 teams went into their competitions with a lot of hope but an inability to make the most of their chances, particularly in the Minor game against Sligo came back to haunt them very badly.

That game in Sligo saw them dominate most of the contest but Sligo's ability to take their scores and a strong final quarter eventually saw them through to the final.

Missing players, however, was a new complaint as manager Martin McGowan pointed to eight missing players that could have seen Leitrim into the Connacht Final, a worrying development for Leitrim football going forward.

But Leitrim Juniors showed the ability to earn a win can be learned as in both their games against Galway and Mayo, they came back from seemingly hopeless causes to fashion famous victories.

That Leitrim can field a second string Senior team is a huge factor in their success but it shows that when a Leitrim team have confidence in their ability, titles are there for the taking.

The All-Ireland Semi-Final saw Leitrim pitted against a star-studded Kerry who advanced with a seven point victory but not without a searching examination from Connacht's Green & Gold standard bearers.

Truthfully, Leitrim never looked like winning but they produced a defiant display that tested to the core. And that should be the lesson from the Junior team's remarkable Connacht victory and success - that with the right attitude and never say die spirit, anything is possible.

And given the challenges Leitrim face in terms of population, that is the only way to go in the future for all Green & Gold teams!