Leitrim Scor dates 2018

Scor is back into full swing next Friday, January 5, when the Mayflower Centre in Drumshanbo hosts the Leitrim Scór na nOg Quiz at 7pm.

Club tables comprise of four people aged under 17 effective January 1, 2018. Club's are welcome to enter as many teams as they wish.

The winners of the Leitrim county final winners will qualify for the All Ireland in Sligo IT on February 17. They will also take part in a Connacht round to be held in Claremorris on January 14.

The Connacht round was introduced to provide teams with an opportunity to sit the quiz once more and a Connacht title medal will be presented to the winning team on that day also.

We ask club's to submit team entries for the Leitrim round by Thursday January 4, by email at Irishculturalofficer.leitrim@gaa.ie.

The following dates have been set for Leitrim Scór Finals for 2017/18. We are honoured to be welcoming all Ireland Scór to the west once again, with the IT Sligo being selected to host this year's Finals.

What an honour it would be to have some of our Leitrim talent representing us in our neighbouring county.

As always we ask all the Leitrim clubs to make their very best efforts putting together their entries. Craic agus Ceoil being the core element of this cultural event. If you need any assistance please don't hesitate to contact any of the committee members or by reply of email.

Further details will be posted as available on our Facebook page - Scór Liatroma, Leitrim GAA website & the Leitrim Observer.

Scór na nOg

Connacht Final Sunday in Claremorris on January 14, at 2.30

All Ireland Final Saturday on February 17, in Sligo IT

Senior Scór

Leitrim County Final February 24, venue tbc

Connacht provincial final March, venue & date to be confirmed

All Ireland Final Saturday April 14, in Sligo IT

Scór na mBunscoileanna date yet to be confirmed.