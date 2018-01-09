Paddy Christie returns for another Leitrim GAA Coaching Workshop

Former Dublin captain and Minor team captain Paddy Christie returns to Leitrim for the next in the series of highly popular coaching workshops organised by the Leitrim Games & Coaching Development committee.

Christie delivered the first of the innovative series of workshops in December 2016, and they have gone from strength to strength since with huge crowds attending the courses, so much so that they almost instantly book out.

Christie, who coached Ballymun Kickhams to the Dublin Senior Final last year and is now coaching the Trinity College Sigerson Cup team, will be joined by Leitrim Games Promotion Officer James Glancy for a joint workshop with the theme “Modification of Games”.

The aim of the workshop is to help coaches, many of whom are involved at all levels of the game in the county from nursery to juvenile and senior, devise, adapt and modify their training to suit the age appropriate teams.

The workshop will be held at the end of the month and the date and venue will be confirmed by the end of this week. The cost is again €5 and anyone with any queries can contact Leitrim GPO James Glancy at 0864082561 or james.glancy.gda.leitrim@gaa.ie.