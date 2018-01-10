Remembering Leitrim's Minor heroes of 1945

Leitrim haven't won too many Connacht titles over the years so it is important that when we do, we honour and remember those Leitrim heroes. And so, we are asking for your help in identifying the members of the Leitrim Minor team of 1945.

Leitrim won their first ever Connacht Minor Football Championship in 1945 and went on to reach the All Ireland Final. A photo of the team was reproduced in Scéal Liatroma: Leitrim GAA Story 1886-1984, but, unfortunately, the names of those in the photograph were not traced at the time.

However, we have the names of the panel of players as it was given at the time: P Heeran, J Brennan, J Lenehan, M Dolan, Paddy Dolan (Carrick), Sean Mulvey (Carrick), Joe Bohan (Gortletteragh), Ray Beirne (Annaduff), John F Heslin (Aughavas), K Herrity (Carrick), P McConville, Pete Dolan (Ballinamore), M Fallon, Cyril Cassidy, W J Clyne, W McGarty, T Logan (Gorvagh), C Dillon, N Mac Gearóid, John Joe Dolan (Carrigallen).

Two members of that team passed away in 2017, Pete Dolan from Ballinamore died in New York and John Joe Dolan died in Carrigallen.

We do not know if any of them are still alive but we are hoping someone may be able to put some names to the photograph. It would be great to have even some of the names that brought that historic first ever Connacht Minor tite to Leitrim.

If you recognise any of the team in the photo below, ring Seán Ó Súilleabháin at 087 6821566 or email us at sports@leitrimobserver.ie.

The full picture of the Leitrim Minor team and officials who won the Connacht Minor Football Championship in 1945