Leitrim name team to face Mayo

Leitrim have made three changes from the starting team that lost to Roscommon as they take on Mayo tonight in Mac Hale Park Castlebar tonight (Wednesday).

Glencar/Manorhamilton's James O'Brien makes his Senior inter-county football debut while Matthew Murphy of Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's and Keith Keegan of Mohill also start.

The team is full is as follows:

Diarmuid McKiernan (Allen Gaels), Liam Ryan (Melvin Gaels), Micheal McWeeney (St. Mary's Kiltoghert), Matthew Murphy (Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's), James O'Brien (Glencar/Manorhamilton), Keith Keegan (Mohill), Shane Quinn (Mohill), Donal Wrynn (Fenagh St. Caillin's), Colm Moreton (Leitrim Gaels), Conor Gaffney (Drumreilly), Eoin Ward (Carrigallen), James Rooney (Glencar/Manorhamilton), Aidan Flynn (Leitrim Gaels), Darragh Rooney (Melvin Gaels), Brendan Gallagher (Lucan Sarsfields)