Three Leitrim players on Connacht Schools Ladies squad

Three Leitrim footballers have been selected on the Connacht Ladies squad for the Schools Inter Provincial series with Aughawillan’s Eimhin selected as captain.

The Ballinamore Community School student, on the team for a second year in a row, will be joined by Carrick Community School’s Vivienne Egan from Annaduff and Roisin McGrenaghan from Allen Gaels.

Quinn is already a regular with the Leitrim Ladies Senior team and has won Senior Championships and Leagues with Aughawillan while McGrenaghan is a member of the St. Francis Ladies Senior side and Egan is the star forward for the Annaduff team that has reached two Junior Finals in a row.

The last Ballinamore player to make the Connacht squad was Laura O'Dowd in 2011 and for Ballinamore CS she has been captain of the Junior and Senior Ladies teams as well as receiving Player of the Year awards. Eimhin was a playing member when Ballinamore won a Connacht U16 B title in 2014 at half forward and that lost an All Ireland Final in the same competition.

All three players are regulars with Leitrim underage teams over the last few years and the Leitrim trio will be in action with Connacht Ladies against Munster, Leinster and Ulster in the Inter-Provincial series in Kinnegad on Saturday, January 27.