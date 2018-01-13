Leitrim trio shine at Asian Games

Three Leitrim footballers, including two former Leitrim's Men's stars, were among the stars of last November's Asian GAA Games in Thailand.

More than 750 players participated in Bangkok with a total of 56 teams from places such as Vietnam, Cambodia and Japan taking part in 14 competitions at various levels.

There was a very distinctive Leitrim flavour to the games with players from the county enjoying considerable success in men's and ladies football.

Seoul Gaels (South Korea) won the men's senior 'A' final, beating Hong Kong in a low scoring encounter. Aughawillan's Ciaran Gilheany and Dromahair's Kevin Conlon were outstanding in all the group games and the final in particular with Ciaran getting the crucial goal in a very hard fought game.

At the end of the tournament, an All Stars team is selected for both the men's and ladies competitions with Kevin selected on the men's team, while St. Mary's Michelle Glancy was selected on the ladies team. This was a superb individual achievement and well deserved for both players.

Michelle also plays for Seoul Gaels and her team lost out in ladies 'A' semi final to Singapore.

The success of the trio in showcasing their talents and commitment is evidence of their pride in Leitrim and they are worthy ambassadors for the county thousands of miles from home.