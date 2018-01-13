BREAKING: Glencar/Manor star Paddy Maguire not transferring to St. Brigid’s

Contrary to reports in the National media, the Leitrim Observer has learned that former Leitrim captain Paddy Maguire will be playing his club football with Glencar/Manorhamilton this year.

The Leitrim Observer understands that Maguire has confirmed to Glencar/Manorhamilton officials that he will be playing his club football with them in 2018 after he had initially considered a transfer to Dublin club St. Brigid’s.

The news is a huge boost to last year’s County Finalists and will be a major boost as they attempt to regain the Fenagh Cup after losing the last three finals.

Reports emerged in the national media on Friday that Maguire had completed a transfer to the Dublin club but it appears that an administrative oversight meant that the transfer had been rubber-stamped without reference back to his club.

The Observer understands that Maguire, who was considering a switch due to work commitments, changed his mind over the Christmas period and reaffirmed his commitment to the club.

But due to the administrative oversight, the transfer wasn’t withdrawn and Maguire must now retransfer back to Glencar/Manorhamilton, which as his home club, is a formality.