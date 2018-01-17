GAA Award for Kiltubrid's PJ Meehan

Kiltubrid's PJ Meehan receives his medal from Uachtarán CLG Aoghan O'Fearghail as he completes his three-year term on GAA Management Committee in Croke Park.

PJ also completes his five-year term on Central Council at GAA Congress in February 2018. It is a great honour for PJ, and indeed for his club, to have served on Coiste Bainistí, the highest ranking GAA committee in the land as he follows in the footsteps of other Leitrim men Tommy Moran, Gerry Mahon, the late Michael McIntyre, the late Dick Ellis, the late Aidan McGowan, the late George O'Toole and the late Fr. Dan Gallogly who served on Coiste Bainisti in the past.