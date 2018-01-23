Duffy calls for Tiered Inter-County Championship in Gaelic Football

GAA Director General Paraic Duffy has called for the introduction of a tiered championship for inter-county gaelic football, a move that would greatly affect counties like Leitrim.

There have long being calls for a tiered championship to cater for weaker counties but the move has been resisted by Leitrim and other counties down through the years but in his final report as Director General, Duffy believes that the time has come for a tiered competition.

“It should be noted that in 2018 the All-Ireland hurling championship will consist of five competitions. In football, there is only one, a structure that is not sustainable," argues Duffy

"There are compelling arguments in favour of developing a tiered football championship, as in hurling, but the debate around the issue remains as difficult as ever, notable in resolving the question of how a tiered championship would be structured."

Duffy acknowledged that bringing in a Tier system would not be easy, particularly while retaining the Provincial championship, but the Monaghan man insisted that the GAA must find a way to give all counties the possibility of success.

The introduction of the Super 8s is likely to hasten a Tiered Championship - “It will allow the Association time to devise a system that will meet the needs of less successful counties.”