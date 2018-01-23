Bad weather forces switch of Paddy Christie workshop

Bad news for coaches eagerly looking forward to Thursday's Leitrim GAA Games & Coaching Development Workshop with Paddy Christie with the news that the course has been postponed until next Saturday.

With the severe weather causing havoc with pitches around the county, the Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence in Annaduff has been closed for the foreseeable future meaning that Thursday's course with Paddy Christie and James Glancy has now been postponed.

The workshop will now take place on Saturday, January 27, in Bornacoola GAA Club grounds from 10 am to 12 noon and a large attendance is expected.