GAA Allianz BIG Division 4

Seven National League debuts in Antrim

Leitrim will have seven players making their national league debuts against Antrim today. 

James Mitchell, Nicholas McWeeney, Colm Moreton, Darragh Rooney, Keith Keegan, Aidan Flynn and Diarmuid McKiernan all start their first Allianz League games although Rooney & Keegan both saw championship action last Summer.

The full team is

Diarmuid McKiernan 

James Mitchell 

Michael McWeeney 

Matthew Murphy

Nicholas McWeeney 

Shane Quinn 

Colm Moreton 

Keith Keegan 

Donal  Wrynn 

Darragh Rooney 

Keith Beirne 

Conor Gaffney 

Aidan Flynn

James Rooney 

Ryan O'Rourke 