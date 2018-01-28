GAA Allianz BIG Division 4
Seven National League debuts in Antrim
Leitrim will have seven players making their national league debuts against Antrim today.
James Mitchell, Nicholas McWeeney, Colm Moreton, Darragh Rooney, Keith Keegan, Aidan Flynn and Diarmuid McKiernan all start their first Allianz League games although Rooney & Keegan both saw championship action last Summer.
The full team is
Diarmuid McKiernan
James Mitchell
Michael McWeeney
Matthew Murphy
Nicholas McWeeney
Shane Quinn
Colm Moreton
Keith Keegan
Donal Wrynn
Darragh Rooney
Keith Beirne
Conor Gaffney
Aidan Flynn
James Rooney
Ryan O'Rourke
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on