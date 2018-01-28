Seven National League debuts in Antrim

Leitrim will have seven players making their national league debuts against Antrim today.

James Mitchell, Nicholas McWeeney, Colm Moreton, Darragh Rooney, Keith Keegan, Aidan Flynn and Diarmuid McKiernan all start their first Allianz League games although Rooney & Keegan both saw championship action last Summer.

The full team is

Diarmuid McKiernan

James Mitchell

Michael McWeeney

Matthew Murphy

Nicholas McWeeney

Shane Quinn

Colm Moreton

Keith Keegan

Donal Wrynn

Darragh Rooney

Keith Beirne

Conor Gaffney

Aidan Flynn

James Rooney

Ryan O'Rourke