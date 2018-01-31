Kerry rattled as disallowed goal denies Leitrim U21s

When people talk ‘what if’ regarding Leitrim football, the biggest what if is what if Mel Kiernan’s fourth goal had stood for Leitrim against Kerry in the 1977 All-Ireland Semi-Final?

Defeats of Galway in the semi-final and Roscommon in the final saw Leitrim claim the county’s first ever Connacht U21 Championship and a Leitrim team featuring Mickey Martin, Frank Holohan, the late Sean Leydon and Dan Meehan, were fated to face a Kerry team in the semi-final in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

THIS SPORTING MOMENT IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY:

Adding to the intrigue was the furore in Kerry after Mick O’Dwyer’s team had lost the epic Senior semi-final to Dublin just a few weeks previously. O’Dwyer, under pressure and his reign openly questioned.

Mel Kiernan's magnificent day started with a 17th minute goal, set up by Gerry Logan, but it was a perfectly good Kiernan goal that was controversially disallowed in the first half that proved vital.

Kerry would go straight down the field and find the Leitrim net, adding another two to lead 3-5 to 1-2. The Munster men, fielding Jack O'Shea, Charlie Neligan, Sean Walsh, Ogie Moran and Tom Doyle, were rocked by a second Kiernan goal early in the second half.

Kerry led by five points nearing the final whistle when Kiernan pounced on a rebound from a Hugh Murphy shot to find the net and complete his hat-trick.

Kerry held off the Kiernan inspired Leitrim with three late points but one wonders what might the course of Gaelic football have been if Kiernan's fourth had stood.

Would Kerry have gone on to become the legends they became? And might Leitrim have won an All-Ireland title in 1977?

HOW TO VOTE FOR THIS MOMENT

It couldn't be easier - just click on the following link, Leitrim's greatest sporting moments, and vote. You can vote once on each separate device you use to access the site (phone, laptop etc)