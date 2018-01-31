A day when Leitrim football started to believe in glory

It might have been an All-Ireland B title but put simply, Leitrim’s historic Connacht Championship win would never have happened had P.J. Carroll’s team not broke exciting new ground in 1990 by winning the B crown in Dr Hyde Park.

No more than the Ladies showing a penchant for winning inaugural competitions, 1990 saw Leitrim revived and rejuvenated as they set off on a quest to lift the Nestor Cup for only the second time ever.

And for a county starved of meaningful success, the fact that the All-Ireland B Championship Cup was paraded around every school, club and parish showed just what success, any success, can mean for a county completely unused to the winner’s circle.

The transformation under P.J. Carroll was staggering - Leitrim had lost to Sligo by five points in the Connacht Championship in 1989 and looked doomed when Carroll took over a despondent team and drove them all the way to promotion to Division 2.

And in the midst of a League campaign that saw Leitrim defeat Kildare, Cavan, Antrim and Mayo before Christmas, Leitrim overcame Tipperary and Fermanagh to reach the B final where they would face neighbours Sligo once more.

And if there was any doubt that Leitrim were now becoming a real force in the game at a national level, the 2-11 to 0-5 destruction of the Yeatsmen showed just how far Leitrim had travelled under P.J. Carroll.

The energy, the self-belief, the mobilising of Leitrim's Army of fans all started in 1990 and it started with the All-Ireland B Final victory.

