Former Leitrim stars Maguire and Gallagher transfer to Dublin clubs

The high profile departures of former Leitrim stars Ronan Gallagher and Paddy Maguire are the headlines of the Leitrim GAA Inter-county transfer list in January.

Released each month on GAA.ie, the list details all those club players moving clubs into or out of Leitrim and the month of January saw six players coming in and six players leaving their clubs.

Paddy Maguire's move to Dublin side St. Brigid's is a massive blow to Glencar/Manorhamilton's hopes of regaining the Fenagh Cup but Maguire's loss is offset by the addition of Seamus Ryder who joins from Erne Gaels in Belleek.

Mohill have suffered a big blow with the news that Maguire's former county colleague Ronan Gallagher is leaving County Champions Mohill to join Dublin club Garda, a major blow to new Mohill manager Frank Browne as he plots Mohill's defence of their Championship and League titles.

For Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher, after struggling to field last year in the championship, there was mixed news with the departure of Bartley Clancy to Erne Gaels Belleek in Fermanagh but the return of Robert Broughton and Dermot Harkin from The Earls of Leuven in Belgium and Wolfe Tones in Australia respectively is a massive boost.

Other departures include Aaron Duignan leaving Annaduff and Sean Rynn leaving St. Mary's Kiltoghert to join Setanta in San Diego while Allen Gaels' Sean Mulvey will be lining out in the colours of Na Gaeil Oga in Dublin in 2018.

Incoming players include Annaduff off-setting the loss of Duignan with the return of Sean Quigley from John Mitchell's in Warwickshire and Seamus Mulvihill from Dunedin Connollys while Aughnasheelin will see Cathal Egan rejoin from Daingean in Offaly.

In the previous months up to last September, just four transfers went through with Melvin Gaels' Shane Ryan joining Cu Chulainns in Yorkshire, Jack Barnes from St. Mary's Kiltoghert joining St. Sylvesters in Dublin, Mohill's John Kelly joining Four Masters in Warwickshire and Declan Brennan returning from the Leitrim club in New York to rejoin Cloone.

Paddy Maguire in action for Glencar/Manorhamilton in the 2017 Leitrim Senior Championship Final