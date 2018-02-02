Leitrim Ladies concede league game to Wexford as search continues for manager

Leitrim Ladies GFA have conceded a second game in the Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 as their search for a new manager for the County Senior team continues.



Leitrim were forced to concede their first round Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 clash with Kildare last weekend and after strenuous efforts to appoint a new manager hit the rocks, Leitrim have been forced to concede they would not have a team or manager in place for next Saturday’s trip to Wexford.



Apart from putting Leitrim in danger of relegation in the League, all Ladies football could be put in doubt if the county were not to field in the Ladies Championship.



Rule 190 of the LGFA Guide states “County Boards must send forward a team for Inter-County Adult Championships. Failure to do so may result in the entire County being suspended for 12 months. The suspension shall start on the date on which the match should have been played.”



That would mean no ladies club or county football in Leitrim at any level for a period of 12 months and leaves the Leitrim Ladies Board with a great deal of urgency as they seek a new manager.