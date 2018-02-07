Leitrim need to throw off the shackles

Leitrim need to take the shackles off and take the game to Carlow next Saturday if they are to ignite their Allianz League Division 4 campaign.

That's according to manager Brendan Guckian after Leitrim threw caution to the wind in the final ten minutes of last Sunday's 3-16 to 3-10 loss to Laois in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, scoring an incredible 3-4 in that period.

And with Leitrim visiting Netwatch Cullen Park next Saturday, February 10, for a 5 pm throw-in, the Leitrim manager is hoping that his troops can learn the lesson from the Laois game and take the game to the team who knocked the Green & Gold out of the Qualifiers last year at the same venue.

“We obviously have to go at Carlow, again maybe throw off the shackles and go at them and see what happens,” Brendan told the players after an extensive debrief of the players in the dressing room last Sunday.

“The last two games have obviously been difficult and we played the best two teams in the Division. We improved from the Antrim game to today and obviously we’d be hoping that we improve again for next Saturday.”

Leitrim take on a Carlow team who had three points to spare over Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds and with Turlough O'Brien's side and Laois & Antrim avoiding each other next weekend, they could all be on six points after three games if the formbook continues.

Leitrim trailed by 15 points with 15 minutes to go but then hit three goals in a six minute spell but it wasn't enough to stop Laois.

