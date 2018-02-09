Former Armagh star Jamie Clarke confirmed for New York panel ahead of Leitrim clash

It may only be mid-February but thoughts are already beginning to drift towards the opening round of the Connacht Championship when Leitrim head stateside for a meeting with New York.

Although the exiles have never won a Championship game they have proved in clashes with Roscommon and Sligo in recent years that they are an improving team.

Leitrim will go into the May 6 fixture as favourites but New York have confirmed that they have a trump card in former Armagh forward Jamie Clarke who will be lining out for the exiles this year.

There had been rumours circulating that Clarke, who scored 2-3 when Armagh cruised past Leitrim in 2013, would be representing New York and it has now been confirmed that Clarke is very much part of manager Justin O'Halloran's plans for the coming year.

O'Halloran is qouted in today's Irish Independent saying that Clarke is part of the current panel who are now back in full training after taking a break over the Christmas holidays.