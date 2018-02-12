Armagh legend McConville for next Leitrim GAA Coaching Workshop

Armagh and Crossmaglen legend Oisin McConville will be the star attraction at the next Leitrim GAA Games & Coaching Development Workshop, scheduled for Thursday, February 22.

McConville will give a workshop at the Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence with the theme “Effective Forward Play and Decision making in front of goals”, a talk that is sure to have coaches all over the county flocking to Annaduff.

McConville’s own status as one of the game’s great forwards saw him win two All-Stars to go with his All-Ireland title. His honours also include one National League title, seven Ulster Senior championship medals, an incredible 16 Armagh Senior Club title with Crossmaglen.

Add to that, McConville also claimed 10 Ulster Club titles and six All-Ireland Club titles with the legendary Crossmaglen Rangers team while he also coached Crossmaglen for a period and had a spell in the backroom team of Laois hurlers.

The Armagh man is also a highly regarded TV pundit with BBC Northern Ireland while his columns with the Irish Examiner and GAA.ie are also full of insight.

Bookings are now being taken for the Oisin McConville workshop. The workshop costs €5 and will run from 6.45 to 8.30 pm on Thursday, February 22, at the Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence in Annaduff.

Places are limited and usually book out within hours so contact Leitrim GPO James Glancy at 0864082561 or james.glancy.gda.leitrim@gaa.ie to book your place now.

WORKSHOP DVDS

With the incredible popularity of the Leitrim GAA Games & Coaching Development workshops, not everybody has been able to attend. But the Leitrim Games & Coaching Committee have come up with a way of ensuring that everyone can learn something from the workshops by making DVDs of all the workshops so far.

If you were able to attend any of the previous workshops or simply want to refresh your memory, there are DVDs available, at a cost of €5 per DVD per session. All you have to do to get your copy is contact Leitrim GPO James Glancy at 0864082561 or james.glancy.gda.leitrim@gaa.ie.

And James has also said that if anyone requires a DVD of any previous workshops, to let him know prior to this workshop and the DVD, at a cost of €5 per DVD per session, will be ready for collection on the night.