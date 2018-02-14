Offaly game provisionally refixed for this weekend

Leitrim Ladies may be in action this weekend with the news that the Ladies Gaelic Football Association have provisionally refixed the postponed game against Offaly for this weekend.

The LGFA have announced that the game will take place either Saturday or Sunday, February 17-18, at 2pm at a Leitrim venue with Sligo referee Gus Chapman in charge.

The game would be the first time Leitrim Ladies have taken to the field in 2018 after they conceded walkovers in their first two outings.

Ironically, according to the League tables on the LGFA website, Leitrim Ladies are actually placed sixth ahead of both Offaly and Longford after two games, the Green & Gold ahead of the midlands pair due to the fact that they have no scoring difference, having conceded both games while Offaly, at minus 27, and Longford, at minus 42, are ranked below them.