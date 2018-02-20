GAA issue training guidelines for clubs

The GAA have published Guidelines for Appropriate and Safe Training for Gaelic Games, which provide advice to clubs and players on how best to prepare for the demands of modern Gaelic Games.

A collaboration between the GAA’s Medical, Scientific and Welfare (MSW) and National Games Development (NGD) Committees, the recommendations and checklist included in the document seek to ensure player welfare is of paramount importance across the association and in particular for clubs in guiding the preparation of teams.

Topics covered included:

Recommendations for Safe Training and Exercise

Medical Cover for matches

Best practice advice on recently available training and recovery methods.

Ger Ryan, Chairman of the MSW Committee said “This document brings together, in the one place, a number of resources that have been developed over the lifetimes of both committees which can be used as a reference in relation to best practice in player welfare in the GAA for all players and those involved with teams.”

Frank Burke, Chairman of the NGD Committee, also commented “The guidelines and checklist will be of assistance to clubs, coaches and players as they continue preparations in advance of club competitions commencing in the next couple of weeks around the country.”

Player Welfare is one of the GAA's core values and the Association invests considerable time, personnel, and finance in developing evidence-based programmes and resources.

Research has identified the challenge for sports governing bodies in communicating player welfare messages to the playing population. To bridge this gap, the GAA is providing a platform for adult club players to engage and be informed about player welfare related topics.

The Guidelines are also available to download from here.