St. Francis reach semi-finals of Páidí Ó Sé Tournament

Leitrim’s St. Francis Ladies lined out in the Intermediate competition last at weekend’s Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 2018, the famed club Gaelic football tournament and festival which took place last weekend in the Dingle Peninsula in Kerry.

St. Francis recorded victory over Kerry side Corca Dhuibhne before going down to Burrishoole of Mayo who were eventual winners, beating Wicklow’s Blessington Ladies in the final.

Comórtas Chairman Pádraig Ó Sé, commented, “We are delighted that we had a Leitrim representation and they conducted themselves very well over the weekend on and off the pitch. We hope this will be a catalyst to kick off St. Francis’s season with some energy.

“The festival has that combination of all that’s great about the GAA, lovely scenery, and friendly locals that makes it a winning formula. We cannot do this without our sponsors, Lidl Ireland as well as Lee Strand Milk, EJMenswwear.com and Kerry County Council Tourism Unit as well as the support of local GAA clubs who provide their pitches and also our Comórtas volunteers.”

The football festival, which welcomed over 1,000 players, mentors and supporters to West Kerry last weekend,was officially launched by German Ambassador to Ireland Mrs. Dieke Potzel and Minister of State for Tourism & Sport, Brendan Griffin, T.D at Mercy Mounthawk School GAA pitch in Tralee last Saturday where they met the 50 strong men’s and ladies Team Germany, made up of six German GAA clubs.