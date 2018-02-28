Leitrim's London trip in doubt

Leitrim GAA officials are anxiously waiting to see if next Saturday's trip to Ruislip for the fifth round of the Allianz NFL Division 4 will take place as Storm Emma continues to play havoc with sporting fixtures.

The Leitrim Observer understands that no decision will be made by the GAA on the game going ahead until Friday morning at the earliest, leaving everyone in limbo.

Leitrim hurlers also have their final group game against Cavan this Saturday, March 4, in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada with the Division 3B Final fixed for a week later so the knock-on effects are enormous.

Brendan Guckian’s side are due to face London in McGovern Park Ruislip this Saturday, March 3, at 1 pm in the fifth round of the League but with the snow affecting both sides of the Irish sea, there must be a major doubt for the game.

With all flights being cancelled in and out of Dublin airport today (Wednesday), the possibility of flights departing Irish shores seem slim, let alone the prospect of the pitch in Ruislip being fit to accommodate the fixture.

A cancellation would have enormous knock-on effects - Leitrim have a break the following weekend but London do not as they are fixed to play host to Laois on Sunday, March 11.

Traditionally, any game involving London is not played over the St. Patrick’s weekend due to the excessive cost of travel and accommodation for the counties involved.

With this weekend’s entire programme of games in hurling and football under threat, moving all games back by a week would seem like the easy option but the fact that Leitrim, Laois and Waterford all have flights booked to the English capital makes rescheduling the games even trickier.

An added complication is the fact that April has been left aside for Club games and any mass postponements would mean a week of club only weekends being lost, highlighting the tightrope GAA Fixture makers are walking in order to accommodate all levels of the game.