Leitrim Hurling workshops rescheduled due to weather

Connacht GAA have announced that, due to the severe weather, that Provincial Hurling workshops for Leitrim and Sligo have been rescheduled until the end of March.

The new date for the Leitrim session is Wednesday March 28, and will accommodate both county U17 and Senior squads. The U17s are in action at 6 pm with the adult session at 7.15 pm and coaches Martin Fogarty and Damien Coleman will conduct the sessions.

The Sligo squad will be held on Tuesday, March 27, with the same format.