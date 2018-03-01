BREAKING: London game off as weather claims Leitrim GAA programme

Leitrim GAA will not be travelling to London this weekend after their game with the Exiles fell victim to the weather.

Leitrim GAA County Board Secretary Attracta O'Reilly confirmed to the Observer on Thursday afternoon that the game on Saturday in McGovern Park Ruislip has been cancelled due to Storm Emma.

The news leaves Leitrim and London GAA with a particular headache as the Exiles are due to play Laois on the weekend of March 10/11, which is otherwise free of footballing fixtures. London are free over the St. Patrick's weekend but Leitrim are down to face Waterford on Sunday March 18, while London traditionally do not have any League games on that weekend due to the high cost of flights and accommodation over the National Holiday.

Leitrim hurlers are also awaiting news of their last Division 3B game against Cavan, fixed for Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada next Sunday, March 4. And a cancellation of that game will have added complications as the Division 3B League Final was scheduled for Sunday March 11, but that cannot now take place with the last round to be decided.

That will push the League Final back a week and unless the meeting of Leitrim and Cavan takes place midweek, the same St. Patrick's weekend complications arise for Lancashire.

The GAA are expected to make a statement in the coming hours.