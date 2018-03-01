Leitrim footballers and hurlers see games called off as GAA issue blanket postponement

The entire programme of games in the GAA's Allianz Leagues has been called off by Croke Park on Thursday afternoon.

Following growing public pressure and increasingly bad conditions throughout the country, the GAA took the decision to call off the games. They had been due to make a decision on Friday morning but with Leitrim due to travel to London, the decision to call off that game earlier this morning.

According to a GAA Press release "A full revised fixtures programme to cover the remaining rounds of the Allianz Leagues will be issued on Monday next, March 5. For the moment, the following should be noted as broad principles:

- Round 5 of the Allianz Hurling League will now take place next weekend (March 10/11)

- The Division 1 Allianz Hurling League Quarter finals will move to the weekend of March 17/18, the semi-finals to the weekend of March 24/25, and the Allianz Hurling League final to March 31.

- Round 5 of the Allianz Football League - due to be played this weekend - will move to March 10/11.

Any exceptions to the above will be addressed in the revised fixture programme to be issued on Monday."

Division 4 and the game London games against Leitrim and Laois are the obvious problems in the next fixture list but it looks as if the midlanders will have to make the journey across the Irish sea for the St. Patrick's weekend.