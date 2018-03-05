GAA Insurance Night in The Landmark Hotel

With the country slowly getting back to normal after Storm Emma, Leitrim GAA will hold a timely Club Insurance workshop for all clubs tonight (Monday, March 5) in The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.

All clubs are urged to have a representative at the Information Evening for Club Insurance Officers will take on Monday night next at 8pm.

The venue for this important event is the Landmark Hotel, Ck-on-Shannon and not the Bush Hotel as previously notified.