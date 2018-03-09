Two in and four out in Leitrim GAA transfers

Four players have departed Leitrim clubs but two have come back to clubs in the county in the latest GAA Inter-County transfers.

Available on the GAA website, GAA.ie, Allen Gaels, Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher, Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s and Glencar/Manorhamilton are all losing a player while St. Mary’s Kiltoghert and Drumkeerin are gaining one.

During February, Allen Gaels’ Ryan Higgins moved to join Wexford’s Naomh Eanna while Ciaran Clancy of Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher joins Padraig Pearses in Australia. Cian Reynolds (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s) and Jak Dallan (Glencar/Manorhamilton) both also move overseas, joining Setanta San Diego and John Mitchell’s in Lancashire respectively.

Desmond White makes the switch back to Drumkeerin from the Leitrim Club in New York while Jack Barnes rejoins St. Mary’s Kiltoghert from St. Sylvesters in Dublin.