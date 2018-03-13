Busy St. Patrick's weekend for GAA community

It might be the National Holiday on Saturday but the St. Patrick's weekend will see plenty of GAA activity at all levels, starting on Friday with an All-Ireland Semi-Final.

Newly crowned Connacht Champions St. Clare's CS Manorhamilton take on a highly rated St. Dominic's HS Belfast in the Lidl All-Ireland Ladies Junior C Semi-Final in Clones on Friday, March 16, 12 noon throw-in, as they chase All-Ireland glory.

Friday night also sees Division 3 League action for neighbours Cloone and Aughavas under lights in the Swan Bar sponsored League.

St. Patrick's Day will see no let-up with Leitrim Ladies hosting Down in the Lidl NFL Division 3 in Dromod at 1 pm while there are also games in the John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 Leagues.

Sunday sees Leitrim make the long journey to Ardmore in Waterford for the fifth game in this year's Allianz NFL Division 4 campaign, Brendan Guckian's team seeking to avoid a third defeat on the trot in the Munster county.

And the Bank Holiday Monday isn't free from games either with a round of games in the Barna Recycling U13 League down for decision.

The full list of games is as follows:

Friday March 16

Lidl All-Ireland Ladies Junior C Semi-Final: St. Clare’s CS Manorhamilton v St. Dominic’s HS Belfast in Clones 12.00

Swan Bar Division 4: Cloone v Aughavas 9.00

U17 League Division 1: Mohill v St. Mary’s 5.30

Saturday March 17

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3: Leitrim v Down in Dromod 1.00

John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 League: All 11.00

Division 1: St. Joseph’s v Fenagh St. Caillin’s

Division 2: Melvin Gaels v St. Patrick’s Dromahair; Rinn Gaels v Drumkeerin; Annaduff v Glencar/Manorhamilton

Sunday March 18

Allianz NFL Division 4: Waterford v Leitrim in Ardmore 2.00

Swan Bar Division 3: Gortletteragh v Allen Gaels; Fenagh St. Caillin’s v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert; Drumkeerin v Glencar/Manorhamilton; Carrigallen v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher; Eslin v Aughawillan (12.00)

Swan Bar Division 4: Leitrim Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s; Bornacoola v St. Patrick’s Dromahair; Mohill v Ballinaglera (all 12.00); Kiltubrid v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 2.30

John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 Division 1: Leitrim Gaels v Allen Gaels 10.30

Monday March 19

Barna Recycling U13 League: All 12 noon

15-a-side: St. Joseph’s v Melvin Gaels; Mohill v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s; Leitrim Gaels v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert; St. Patrick’s Dromahair v Glencar/Manorhamilton

13-a-side: Annaduff v Gortletteragh; Drumkeerin v Kiltubrid; Allen Gaels v St. Brigid’s

Reserve League: Leitrim Gaels v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 1.15

RESULTS

Allianz NHL Division 3B: Leitrim 6-21 Cavan 3-7

Swan Bar Division 3: Aughavas 3-16 Carrigallen 1-8; Aughawillan 0-6 Drumkeerin 1-12; Allen Gaels 4-9 Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher 0-9

Swan Bar Division 4: Bornacoola 1-9 Kiltubrid 2-4; St Mary's Kiltoghert 1-5 Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 5-17; Ballinaglera 3-14 Cloone 2-3