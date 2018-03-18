GAA

Mulligan calls for midweek halfway venue for refixed Waterford game

Leitrim game confirmed for Waterford on Bank Holiday Monday

John Connolly

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sports@leitrimobserver.ie

Mulligan calls for midweek halfway venue for refixed Waterford game

Former Leitrim captain Emlyn Mulligan has called for Sunday's postponed Allianz NFL Division 4 clash with Waterford to be refixed for a neutral venue under lights midweek rather than on Monday afternoon in the Munster county.

Croke Park have confirmed that Monday's refixed Leitrim v Waterford Allianz NFL Division 4 clash will go ahead as planned at 2 pm in Ardmore on the Bank Holiday Monday.The game had been called off on Sunday morning due to unplayable pitch but after a pitch inspection this evening, the refixed game was given the go-ahead, causing quite a few complications for players from both counties.

Former Leitrim captain Emlyn Mulligan, who had hoped to make his return against Waterford on Sunday, tweeted his displeasure at the late cancellation, approximately 8.30 on Sunday morning, and suggested that Waterford forefit home venue and play the game midweek at a neutral venue.

Mulligan's tweet had a mixed response with some asking what the Waterford County Board could have done differently while many supported his stance.

Leitrim trainer Michael Moyles weighed in on the debate

Many responses on Twitter found it amazing that Leitrim were travelling down to Waterford on the day of the match but the Leitrim team actually stayed in a Dublin Hotel on Saturday night before intending to make the journey down the motorway on Sunday morning.

With the decision to leave April over as a club only month, the pressure is on the GAA to ensure that all County games are played in time and with Leitrim playing in New York at the beginning of May, that compresses the time available for club games next Monday, leading to even greater pressure on the fixture list.

Ironically, Leitrim also called off a game at late notice this year with the FBD Connacht League clash in Ballinamore in January against Sligo only been called off an hour before the scheduled throw-in time, with both teams already at the venue. That game was refixed for Cloone on a Wednesday evening but was then called off earlier that day and moved to the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan.