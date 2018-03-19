BREAKING: Waterford game off AGAIN

For the second time in 24 hours, Leitrim's Allianz NFL Division 4 clash with Waterford in Ardmore has been postponed after an early morning pitch inspection.

Croke Park released the news that Ardmore had failed a pitch inspection early on Monday morning along with the Wicklow v Limerick game in Division 4, the NFL Division 2 game between Louth and Meath and the NHL Division 2 A Final between Westmeath and Carlow.

Details of the refixture will be made tomorrow but at the moment, it is highly likely that Leitrim will be playing football into the month of April with the London and Waterford games yet to be played.

The decision to refix the game for Monday was criticised by the Gaelic Players' Association and former Leitrim captain Emlyn Mulligan.

Emlyn Mulligan tweeted his opposition to the Monday game yesterday and suggested a midweek game at a neutral venue as an alternative:

On the road since half 6 this morning. 2hrs down the road on way to Waterford got word game was off. Grand. 2hr drive home, get word game may be on tomorrow at 2pm, same venue(9 hr round trip) Seriously!We just do what we’re told #joke — Emlyn Mulligan (@emlynmulligan) March 18, 2018

Solution isn’t tomorrow. Wednesday night under lights half way?play it in Carrick which has no snow. They knew yesterday snow was coming. Some of us have work tomorrow too... March 18, 2018

The GPA said in their statement: It would appear that little or no consideration was given to players who have contractual obligations to their employers to fulfil. Furthermore, many of our players have personal or family arrangements for tomorrow which must now be changed at short notice.

The GPA will be supporting a number of squads who have outlined their commitment not to fulfil their fixtures tomorrow due to players unavailability. We have this evening contacted the GAA outlining our support for these squads and requesting that the CCCC find an alternative arrangement for these games.

In 2017, over 70% of inter county football squads voted against the revised fixture schedule which was subsequently passed at GAA Congress. This condensed calendar season has little or no contingency for adverse weather conditions or suitable periods for rest and recovery of our amateur players. In the interests of welfare of our members, the GPA feels this is something that the GAA needs to review."