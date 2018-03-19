Early start as Hurlers League Final fixed for Ballyconnell

It won't be far off home advantage next Sunday for Leitrim hurlers after the Allianz NHL Division 3B Final against Lancashire has been fixed for Ballyconnell, just across the border in Cavan.

It will, however, be an early start for the hurlers with the game fixed for a 12 noon throw-in with Leitrim's Allianz NFL Division 4 game against Wicklow fixed for 3 pm, meaning that some fans may try to take in both games even if it will be a bit of a rush.

Sunday's double header of Leitrim games also poses a massive dilemna for Colm Moreton as the Leitrim Gaels clubman is involved with both panels and would be a massive addition to the hurling squad as they seek to lift all too rare silverware.

A Saturday game would appear to have made far more sense but that would depend on travelling arrangements for Lancashire who will seek to repeat their one-point win over the Green & Gold from the group stages.