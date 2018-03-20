Leitrim left in League limbo

Despite conceding their game to London, Leitrim footballers are still in something of a footballing limbo after the GAA revealed that the postponed Allianz NFL Division 4 game against Waterford has not yet been refixed.

Croke Park confirmed on Tuesday that Leitrim had conceded the round 5 game against London to the Exiles, an expected move given the cost of flights and hotel accommodation for another flight to the English capital.

But in their list of fixtures and new dates, the GAA confirmed that the final round of Allianz League games will go ahead as scheduled and the Leitrim v Waterford game will go ahead only if "they are required to determine the final positions for their respective League".

Since the Leitrim v Waterford game will not affect any final positions in the battle for promotion, it is highly likely that the game will not take place, freeing up the first and second weekend of April for the start of the Dunnes Bar Division 1 and 2 Leagues.

However, Leitrim manager Brendan Guckian may be concerned by the lack of competitive games ahead of the Championship meeting with New York on Sunday, May 6, and the loss of two chances to get the likes of Paddy Maguire, Ronan Kennedy and Emlyn Mulligan back in competitive action will be sorely felt.

But with the pressure to retain April for clubs only and huge pressure on fixture lists alread, the decision to cancel the Waterford game completely may well be agreed to by both counties.

Leitrim take on Wicklow next Sunday in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada at 3 pm in what might turn out to be Leitrim's last game of the League campaign.