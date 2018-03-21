Leitrim GAA Club news: Aughawillan and Ballinaglera

The following notes were received after the deadline for this week's Leitrim Observer.

AUGHAWILLAN LADIES

Social Media: Make sure to check our our new Facebook page 'Aughawillan Ladies GFA' to stay up to date on all our ladies teams!

Senior League Division 1: Hard luck to our Senior Ladies who were unfortunately defeated by Dromahair Ladies on March 11, in their first game of the year. Team as follows: Maeve Quinn; Sarah Quinn; Catherine Holohan; Marian Mulligan; Niamh Donegan; Ciara Gaffney; Caoimhe Gaffney; Ciana Stringer; Síomha Quinn; Sorcha Flanagan (1-1); Carla Le Guen (0-2); Edel Shanley; Aoife Mannion; Josephine Maguire 15. Caoimhe Quinn. Subs: Aoibhin Flanagan (for E.Shanley), Shauna Plunkett (for A.Mannion), Niamh McNiffe (for M. Mulligan), Niamh Kelly (for C.Quinn), Ciara Mannion, Jacinta Maguire, Karen McGovern, Sinead Quinn, Éimhín Quinn, Aisling Quinn

Aughawillan 4-16 Kiltubrid 2-7: After a quick three day turnaround, our ladies faced their second match of the league on Wednesday night March 14. With fierce determination and teamwork the girls pulled together as a team to achieve a seven point lead at halftime. Maintaining that lead till the end of the game, meant the second game of our league campaign ended on a creditable scoreline of 4-16 to 2-7 to Aughawillan. Great work by all the squad, thank you to everyone who turned out to support our girls! Teams as follows; Maeve Quinn, Marian Mulligan, Sarah Quinn, Caoimhe Gaffney, Niamh Donegan, Catherine Holohan, Ciara Gaffney, Síomha Quinn, Josephine Maguire 10.Sorcha Flanagan, Carla Le Guen, Ella Quinn, Aoife Mannion, Karen McGovern, Shauna Plunkett. Subs Niamh Kelly, Jacinta Maguire, Aoibhin Flanagan, Ciara Mannion

Junior ladies: In their first outing of the year our Junior ladies also faced defeat to Dromahair on the March 11.

U14 Girls: Our U14 girls were defeated by Keeldra Gaels Thursday evening March 15, under lights in Cloone. They are set to play away to Dromahair next. Best of luck to all players and management.

Bag Packing: Our Ladies will be bag packing in Tesco this coming Good Friday & Holy Saturday - all support, as always, greatly appreciated

BALLINAGLERA

Junior Team: Congrats to the Junior team on their second great win of the division 4 league away to Mohill last weekend. They play this Saturday evening at 5pm in Leitrim Gaels. You’re support for the team would be greatly appreciated.

Ladies: Congrats to St. Francis ladies on their one point victory over Oughteragh Gaels last Sunday morning after a very entertaining game in very cold conditions. They warmed up well afterwards though!! Next game is against Mohill on 8th April.

Table Quiz: The ladies team are organising a table quiz in Lough Allen Hotel this Friday evening at 8pm. €40 per table. There will be a raffle and door prize on the night. Please support.