Roscommon star Cregg to host latest Leitrim GAA Coaching Workshop

It is not quite learning secrets from the enemy but Roscommon footballer and new Connacht GAA Provincial Games Manager Cathal Cregg will deliver the latest Leitrim Coaching & Games workshop on Thursday, March 29.

Following on from the very successful series so far, the theme of this workshop, which will be held in the Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence, is “Anaerobic and Aerobic Conditioning through Small Sided games” and given the interest in the previous workshops, there is sure to be a high demand for places.

Cregg, recently appointed Connacht GAA Provincial Games Manager, holds a Masters in Exercise Physiology and for the past five years has held the post of Head Strength and Conditioning with Connacht GAA.

Cathal has played at the highest levels and has been a member of the Roscommon Senior squad since 2006 and represented Ireland during the 2014 International rules series in Australia. Cathal is currently conducting a PhD on the Effects of Small Sided Game on Aerobic Performance.

This workshop is a must for coaches wanting to improve Physical Fitness using games.

The workshop will take place in the Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence on Thursday March 29, from 7pm - 8.30pm. Cost is €10 per person and anyone wishing to book a place on the course can contact Leitrim Games Development Administrator Enda Lyons at enda.lyons.gda.leitrim@gaa.ie.